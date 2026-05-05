Mexico Blocks Miss Universe Owner’s Accounts Amid Drug-Trafficking Investigation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit, assigned to combat money laundering, froze the bank accounts of the Miss Universe pageant’s owner, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, after an investigation opened by the Attorney General’s Office into alleged drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and fuel theft.

The move comes amid the scandal spurred by the legal cases facing two of the pageant’s owners and the controversy surrounding the most recent Miss Universe edition amid allegations of jury manipulation.

The UIF — which reports to the Treasury Department — froze Rocha Cantú’s bank accounts in Mexico, a federal official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to discuss the matter confirmed.

The AP sent an email to the Miss Universe organization seeking a reaction to the UIF’s action against Rocha Cantú, but no response had been received.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Office announced that since November of the previous year it had an open investigation into Rocha Cantú for alleged organized crime connected to narcotics trafficking, fuel theft — locally known as huachicol — and arms trafficking.

Last month, a federal judge issued 13 arrest warrants for several individuals implicated in the case, including Rocha Cantú. However, on December 26, 2025 another judge issued a final stay on the warrants, preventing authorities from taking actions against Rocha Cantú that could cause irreparable harm to his rights while the case is resolved.

The Reforma daily reported that the businessman sought a benefit from the Public Prosecutor’s Office in November that would allow him to serve as a cooperating witness in the proceedings. The Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed the measure.

Rocha Cantú was also drawn into the controversial Casino Royale case in the northern city of Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León, which came under attack in August 2011, leaving 52 people dead. The casino was operated by CYMSA Corporation and Entertainment Enterprises of Mexico, companies in which Rocha Cantú was a partner.

Baltazar Saucedo Estrada, regarded as the mastermind behind the attack on the casino, was sentenced to 135 years in prison in July of last year.

A court in Thailand issued a warrant for the arrest of Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, in late November.

Jakrajutatip faced fraud charges and was released on bail in 2023. She did not appear as required in a Bangkok court, and a risk of flight was deemed present, according to a statement from the Bangkok Southern District Court.

The Miss Universe co-owner and her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., were sued for allegedly defrauding Raweewat Maschamadol by selling him the company’s corporate bonds in 2023. Maschamadol contends that the investment caused him a loss of 30 million baht (about $930,362).

JKN acquired the Miss Universe rights from IMG Worldwide LLC in 2022. In 2023, it sold 50% of its Miss Universe shares to Legacy Holding Group USA, owned by Rocha Cantú.

In the latest Miss Universe edition, controversy arose after a sharp rebuke from a Thai organizer to Mexican Fatima Bosch, who was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on November 19. Two judges also withdrew from the pageant, with one suggesting there had been manipulation. Thai police investigated allegations that the event’s advertising included illegal online casino promotions.