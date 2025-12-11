Morning Fog, Cold Fronts, and Temperature Fluctuations This Week

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Our Monday is starting off cool, with temperatures around 50°F, partly sunny skies, and pockets of dense fog. Visibility could be low this morning, so please exercise caution during your morning commutes.

The fog will begin to lift by mid-morning and we’ll see a bit of sun in the afternoon. Southeast winds aren’t expected to be particularly gusty today, but they should help push daytime highs into the 70s to the low 80s Fahrenheit from north to south today. Tuesday will start milder around the 60°F mark, but there won’t be too much heat in the afternoon as our next strong cold front arrives later in the day. While not everyone will see rain, there could be scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front sweeps through East Texas, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

A significant cooldown is expected behind this cold front, with Wednesday morning dipping to the low 50s and afternoon highs only reaching the low 60s. It’s likely we’ll see near 40°F Thursday morning and another round near 60°F in the afternoon. Friday looks to be our coolest morning, with many areas possibly recording overnight lows around 40°F. South winds will return on Friday, bringing a slow warm-up back into the 60s or higher.

Some temperatures could reach the 70s on Saturday and are likely to climb back into the low 70s on Sunday, even with a weak cold front moving through the area. Get ready for an autumn-like week!