FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Schedule

The World Cup Final will be played at 3:00 p.m. local time in New Jersey. Spain vs. Uruguay in Guadalajara

The World Cup final will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA announced on Saturday the schedules for all 104 matches, the day after the group-stage draw for the expanded tournament to 48 teams, the largest field in World Cup history.

An early-afternoon final on the East Coast of the United States is ideal for European countries, as it lands in a prime-time time slot for the nocturnal audience: 9:00 p.m. on the continent and 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom.

The opening match on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City between the host nation Mexico and South Africa will kick off at 1:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. on the East Coast).

Both semifinals will be played in the afternoon. The July 14 match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. on the East Coast) and the following day from 3:00 p.m. local time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both venues have retractable roofs.

During an event at the Capital Hilton hotel, FIFA finished assigning the venues for the 54 group-stage matches that had not been set in Friday’s draw. Only the venues for Groups A, B, and D — those areas involving co-hosts Mexico, Canada, and the United States — had been established previously.

Defending champion Argentina will make its debut on June 16 against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, followed by two matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — on June 22 against Austria and on June 27 against Jordan.

Spain, the reigning European champion, will close its group stage with a meeting against Uruguay on June 26 at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara. Spain’s first two group matches — against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia — will be held in Atlanta.

Colombia will play two matches in Mexico, the first against Uzbekistan on June 17 at the Azteca and then against the winner of an intercontinental playoff on June 23. They will finish the group stage with a match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on June 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Brazil will make its debut on June 13 against Morocco in New Jersey, followed by a match against Haiti on June 19 in Philadelphia and a clash with Scotland on June 24 in Miami.

Group Stage of the FIFA World Cup 26™

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Match 1 – Group A (Mexico #1) – Mexico City Stadium Match 2 – Group A – Guadalajara Stadium

Friday, June 12, 2026

Match 3 – Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium

Match 4 – Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 5 – Group C – Boston Stadium

Match 6 – Group D – BC Place Vancouver

Match 7 – Group C – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 8 – Group B – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Match 9 – Group E – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 10 – Group E – Houston Stadium

Match 11 – Group F – Dallas Stadium

Match 12 – Group F – Monterrey Stadium

Monday, June 15, 2026

Match 13 – Group H – Miami Stadium

Match 14 – Group H – Atlanta Stadium

Match 15 – Group G – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 16 – Group G – Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 17 – Group I – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 18 – Group I – Boston Stadium

Match 19 – Group J – Kansas City Stadium

Match 20 – Group J – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Match 21 – Group L – Toronto Stadium

Match 22 – Group L – Dallas Stadium

Match 23 – Group K – Houston Stadium

Match 24 – Group K – Mexico City Stadium

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Match 25 – Group A – Atlanta Stadium

Match 26 – Group B – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 27 – Group B (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 28 – Group A (Mexico #2) – Guadalajara Stadium

Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 29 – Group C – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 30 – Group C – Boston Stadium

Match 31 – Group D – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 32 – Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Match 33 – Group E – Toronto Stadium

Match 34 – Group E – Kansas City Stadium

Match 35 – Group F – Houston Stadium

Match 36 – Group F – Monterrey Stadium

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Match 37 – Group H – Miami Stadium

Match 38 – Group H – Atlanta Stadium

Match 39 – Group G – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 40 – Group G – BC Place Vancouver

Monday, June 22, 2026

Match 41 – Group I – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 42 – Group I – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 43 – Group J – Dallas Stadium

Match 44 – Group J – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 45 – Group L – Boston Stadium

Match 46 – Group L – Toronto Stadium

Match 47 – Group K – Houston Stadium

Match 48 – Group K – Mexico City Stadium

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Match 49 – Group C – Miami Stadium

Match 50 – Group C – Atlanta Stadium

Match 51 – Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 52 – Group B – Seattle Stadium

Match 53 – Group A (Mexico #3) – Mexico City Stadium

Match 54 – Group A – Monterrey Stadium

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Match 55 – Group E – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 56 – Group E – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 57 – Group F – Dallas Stadium

Match 58 – Group F – Kansas City Stadium

Match 59 – Group D (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 60 – Group D – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 61 – Group I – Boston Stadium

Match 62 – Group I – Toronto Stadium

Match 63 – Group G – Seattle Stadium

Match 64 – Group G – BC Place Vancouver

Match 65 – Group H – Houston Stadium

Match 66 – Group H – Guadalajara Stadium

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Match 67 – Group L – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 68 – Group L – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 69 – Group J – Kansas City Stadium

Match 70 – Group J – Dallas Stadium

Match 71 – Group K – Miami Stadium

Match 72 – Group K – Atlanta Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26™ – Round of 16

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Match 73 – 2nd Group A v 2nd Group B – Los Angeles Stadium

Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 74 – 1st Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D/F – Boston Stadium

Match 75 – 1st Group F v 2nd Group C – Monterrey Stadium

Match 76 – 1st Group E v 2nd Group F – Houston Stadium

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Match 77 – 1st Group I v 3rd Group C/D/F/G/H – New York/New Jersey Stadium

Match 78 – 2nd Group E v 2nd Group I – Dallas Stadium

Match 79 – 1st Group A v 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I – Mexico City Stadium

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Match 80 – 1st Group L v 3rd Group E/H/I/J/K – Atlanta Stadium

Match 81 – 1st Group D v 3rd Group B/E/F/I/J – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 82 – 1st Group G v 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J – Seattle Stadium

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Match 83 – 2nd Group K v 2nd Group L – Toronto Stadium

Match 84 – 1st Group H v 2nd Group J – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 85 – 1st Group B v 3rd Group E/F/G/I/J – BC Place Vancouver

Friday, July 3, 2026

Match 86 – 1st Group J v 2nd Group H – Miami Stadium

Match 87 – 1st Group K v 3rd Group D/E/I/J/L – Kansas City Stadium

Match 88 – 2nd Group D v 2nd Group G – Dallas Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26™ – Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Match 97 – Winner Match 89 v Winner Match 90 – Boston Stadium

Friday, July 10, 2026

Match 98 – Winner Match 93 v Winner Match 94 – Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Match 99 – Winner Match 91 v Winner Match 92 – Miami Stadium

Match 100 – Winner Match 95 v Winner Match 96 – Kansas City Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26™ – Semifinals

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Match 101 – Winner Match 97 v Winner Match 98 – Dallas Stadium

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Match 102 – Winner Match 99 v Winner Match 100 – Atlanta Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26™ – Third Place Match

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Match 103 – Loser Match 101 v Loser Match 102 – Miami Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26™ – Final

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Match 104 – Winner Match 101 v Winner Match 102 – New York/New Jersey Stadium

The decision to publish the calendar a day later reflects the logistical complexity of the upcoming World Cup: 104 matches, 16 venues, and three host countries — Mexico, the United States, and Canada — a puzzle that requires more time to analyze than in previous editions.

According to FIFA, adjusting dates, times, travel distances, and stadium assignments demands precision to ensure the smooth conduct of the largest football tournament in history.