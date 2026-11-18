If you live in New York and you still haven’t found a government check in your mailbox, it’s worth checking if you qualify for the new energy rebate. The state continues distributing payments under the POWER program (Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate), a financial aid program that offers up to $200 for millions of households.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the mailing of these checks beginning September 21. According to the Governor’s Office, distribution will continue through December 2026 and will benefit about 8.2 million households.

The measure is part of the state budget for the 2027 fiscal year and includes a $1 billion appropriation. Its aim is to ease some of the expenses families face from electricity bills and other energy services.

How much money can you receive with the POWER check?

Not all residents will receive the same amount. The New York State Department of Tax and Finance determines that the amount depends on your income and the type of tax return you filed for 2024.

These are the payments contemplated:

These limits are calculated based on New York’s adjusted gross income shown on line 33 of the 2024 IT-201 form.

Who Still Qualifies for the Up-to-$200 Check?

Qualifying isn’t enough by simply living in New York now. The state uses your tax and residency status from 2024 to determine eligibility.

You must meet these conditions:

A detail that may prevent confusion: you do not need to show that you paid a specific amount for electricity or gas. You also do not have to submit utility bills to receive this refund.

What Happens If You Still Haven’t Received Your Check?

One thing to keep in mind: payments are not distributed by ZIP code nor follow a geographic order. Therefore, if a relative or neighbor has already received theirs, it does not mean yours is missing.

Additionally, the Department of Tax and Finance clarifies that it cannot provide an individual delivery date or check the status of each check through its help center.

The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. Credit: Kena Betancur | Getty Images

There’s another important issue if you moved after filing your 2024 taxes. The check will be mailed to the most recent address the department has on file. If you filed your 2025 return with your new address, that address could be used to send you the payment.

You can review or update your details from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance’s online services account.

The money will arrive exclusively by postal mail. Although you usually receive tax refunds via direct deposit, the POWER program does not use that method.

Do you need to apply for the energy check?

No. If you meet the requirements, the mailing is automatic. You do not need to fill out an application, enroll in an additional program, or pay to receive it.

The state also clarifies that the POWER refund will not be used to cover any outstanding government debts you owe.

If you are still waiting for the payment, check your address and make sure you meet the tax conditions. The distribution will continue through November and December, but there is no guaranteed individual date for when every household will receive the money.