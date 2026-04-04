One Person Killed as Two-Truck Crash Blocks Traffic on Toll Road 49 in Smith County

April 4, 2026

Smith County, Texas (East Texas News) – Traffic has been blocked on Toll Road 49 after a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to Smith County Emergency Services District 2.

ESD 2 indicated that the accident occurred around 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday on Toll Road 49, in the area near FM 2493.

According to the Tyler Police Department, a westbound semi on Toll Road 49 veered into the oncoming lane and collided with another semi.

Tyler police noted that the crash site is located under the Neighbors Road overpass that crosses Toll Road 49.

According to Tyler Police, the driver of the semi that veered into the opposite lane has died. The driver of the other 18-wheeler was treated on scene by emergency responders for minor injuries.

Tyler Police have said the roadway will remain closed for several hours while the crash scene is investigated and the roadway is cleared. Officers urge motorists to avoid the area.

According to ESD 2, the crash presents a hazardous materials risk and the road is closed.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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