Storm Damage Reported North of Lindale

November 25, 2025

Smith County, Texas (East Texas News) – Smith County emergency officials report storm-related damage north of Lindale.

The damage is concentrated in the Hoard Road area.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore confirmed that there is damage in the area, but the extent remains unknown.

Ashley Turner shared a video from her office on County Road 4106 showing trees being blown down by strong winds and a tree falling in front of her office window.

The Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator, Brandon Moore, said there are trees and homes damaged near FM 2170, County Road 4126 and County Road 4128. No injuries and no trees on county roads have been reported, Moore said.

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

