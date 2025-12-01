Strong Cold Front Brings Possible Rain and Storms Today

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Tuesday opens with mild temperatures in the 59–64 °F range and partly cloudy skies. A few showers and light sprinkles are possible this morning, but a broader patch of scattered rain is expected around midday, continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening as a strong cold front begins to push into the area.

The severe weather threat remains low, but our eastern and southern counties have been placed in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5), as gusty winds and hail about the size of a dime or a quarter could occur, along with a few heavy downpours. A significant cooldown is expected behind this front, with temperatures dropping to the mid‑40s to around 50 °F on Wednesday morning, and afternoon highs only reaching about 59 °F.

We’re likely to see morning temperatures around 45–48 °F on Thursday, with another round of highs in the 61–64 °F range in the afternoon. Friday looks to bring the coldest morning, with overnight lows dipping to about 39–40 °F in many areas. Southerly winds return by Friday, setting up a slow warm‑up to afternoon highs in the 61–64 °F range. Expect brisk conditions for kids heading out to trick‑or‑treat Friday night. The strong northwest winds will bring dry air and a heightened fire risk for Wednesday. Temperatures will settle back to typical autumn levels, with weekend highs in the 70–73 °F range. Get ready for truly autumnal weather this week!

Temperatures will return to seasonal norms, with weekend highs in the 70–73 °F range. Get ready for weather that truly feels like fall this week!