FIFA Opens 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales With Visa Cardholder Draw

The first step to acquiring tickets is to create a FIFA ID and register on the official site FIFA.com/tickets. Interested individuals can sign up for the Visa Preferred Draw, active from September 10 to September 19, 2025.

Selected participants will receive an email notification starting on September 29, which will include a specific date and time to enter the system and purchase tickets during October. All purchases are subject to availability.

According to official information, prices for group-stage matches begin at $60, while tickets for the final can reach up to $6,730, depending on demand and seating type.

FIFA has announced that a dynamic pricing system will be implemented, and that the next sale phases will include:

Phase 2 : Another draw with registration from October 27 to 31, with sales in November.

Phase 3 : Will begin after the official group draw in December, allowing selection of specific matches.

General sale: Will be available in spring 2026 under the “first come, first served” format.

An official resale platform will also be enabled, allowing fans to resell their tickets safely. In Mexico, this process will be coordinated with PROFECO to ensure compliance with fair pricing and consumer rules.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, and venues across three countries. The anticipation of experiencing this live is high, and fans should stay attentive to every phase of the process to avoid missing out.