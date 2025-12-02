Jury Convicts Hispanic Woman From Lufkin Who Shot Boyfriend While He Was With Another Woman

LUFKIN, Texas (East Texas News) – A Lufkin woman was convicted on Monday of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon, in light of her status as a felon.

Breanne Guzmán, 40, was arrested on January 17, 2023, for allegedly firing at a man and attempting to shoot at a woman, though neither target was hit.

The defendant has opted for Judge Robert Inselmann to review her sentence and has also requested that a presentence investigation report be prepared.

Police investigation revealed that Guzmán was angry because another woman was riding in her boyfriend’s vehicle.

Download our mobile app today!

Guzmán approached the vehicle and tried to persuade the woman to exit. She refused and said she would not leave because she was pregnant.

According to a statement issued by the district attorney’s office, Guzmán returned to the vehicle she was driving, retrieved a weapon, and moved in for a second time toward the vehicle where the woman was seated.

Guzmán raised the rifle and pointed it in a direction that appeared to be aimed at the woman’s stomach, the prosecutor said. Guzmán again ordered the woman to exit the vehicle. When the woman refused, Guzmán fired the rifle, and the bullet lodged in the edge of the vehicle’s window.

Upon hearing the shot, the man with Guzmán, who was furious, moved closer to the vehicle. Guzmán aimed the rifle at him and fired, striking him in the right chest. Guzmán fled the scene and was located roughly six hours later at her mother’s home. She was arrested in the early hours of January 18, 2023.

The district attorney stated that Guzmán’s actions demonstrated her intent to take the lives of three people on January 17, 2023.

“Her desire and attempt to end the lives not only of two other individuals, but also of a fetus, demonstrates the danger she poses to the residents of Angelina County,” said District Attorney Amy Wren. “The jury’s verdict in this case sends a message that when a person is willing to threaten another’s life, our community will ensure accountability.”