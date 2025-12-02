Texas Records the Highest Measles Case Count

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Measles ranks among the most contagious viruses on Earth, possibly surpassing even the coronavirus in its reach.

There are currently cases reported in five states.

Dr. Richard Wallace, from UT Health East Texas and a specialist in infectious diseases, says the number of measles cases was not unexpected for the medical community.

“Because vaccination rates have fallen over the last 10 to 15 years, this outbreak isn’t really a surprise to us,” Dr. Wallace said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of December 31, 2024, a total of 285 measles cases had been reported across 33 jurisdictions. The state most affected as we entered the new year was Texas. The group most impacted are children between two and five years old.

“All of those affected by this outbreak in West Texas are children who are not vaccinated or who have no record of vaccination,” Dr. Wallace said.

A total of 49 confirmed cases with 13 hospitalizations have been reported in Gaines County, West Texas. A confirmed case in Lubbock is believed to have contracted the disease at a medical facility.

“Some cases are so contagious that they’re brought to the hospital and placed in isolation rooms,” Dr. Wallace noted. “These rooms are specially designed with negative pressure to prevent contaminated air from escaping to the outside, rather than keeping them in the community.”

During the 2023–2024 school year, Gaines County had one of the highest vaccine exemption rates in the state, at nearly 18%.

“If you have 30 kids in a classroom and one child comes in with measles, they’ll all catch it,” Dr. Wallace said.

Although most measles cases are seen in West Texas counties with low vaccination rates, independent school districts in East Texas—including Tyler, Longview and Nacogdoches—report that between 96% and 99% of students are vaccinated against measles, and there are currently no active measles cases.

“We address the disease by preventing it with vaccination,” Dr. Wallace affirmed.

Measles symptoms include fever, a dry cough, red rash, white spots in the mouth, and irritated eyes.