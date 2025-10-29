Sugar Bowl Postponed: Georgia vs Notre Dame After New Orleans Attack

The University of Georgia (UGA) and Notre Dame game was rescheduled for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. local time, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Sugar Bowl is one of the CFP quarterfinals games, and the winner will face Penn State in the Orange Bowl in the semifinals.

Ten people died and 30 were injured after the suspect rammed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in the bustling Bourbon Street area of the French Quarter in New Orleans at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The area is world-renowned as one of the premier destinations for New Year’s Eve celebrations, and crowds were expected to swell in the city ahead of the college football playoff game at the Sugar Bowl at the nearby Superdome.

The suspect was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police, according to police sources cited by The Associated Press.

The FBI said in a statement that it is leading an investigation “with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.” In a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the incident as a “terrorist attack,” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, noted that authorities are investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene of the ramming.