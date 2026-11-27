The layoffs in the United States’ tech sector continue and are reaching workers across various fields, from engineering and software development to design, marketing, and administration. Companies such as Intel, Amazon, Squarespace, Canva, and Block appear among the firms that have trimmed their headcount during 2026, while others are preparing new reorganizations.

Artificial intelligence, cost-cutting, and changes in business strategies are behind many of these moves. For those working in technology, the outlook adds concern: holding a job at a well-known company no longer guarantees job stability.

A tracking piece published by Yahoo Tech shows that cuts keep piling up through November, though not all companies have publicly confirmed how many workers are affected.

Which tech companies are laying off employees in November?

Among the most recent moves are companies from different segments of the industry:

The list also includes Disney, which would be considering eliminating thousands of jobs as part of a plan to reduce its annual costs by 20%. However, the layoffs have not yet been confirmed, so they should not be counted as workers officially affected.

What jobs are disappearing?

Cuts are no longer concentrated solely on programmers or engineers. Companies are reorganizing entire departments and changing how they allocate their resources.

In Canva, for example, the changes affect the product, growth, and platform teams. Squarespace is also altering its organizational structure.

Amazon, for its part, eliminated around 250 positions in its devices and services division during October, mainly among software development workers. It also reported cuts of under 1,000 corporate employees in its retail division.

In Microsoft, meanwhile, voluntary severance offers have been reported for a portion of its workforce. Among the divisions mentioned are Xbox, Windows, Copilot, and Finance. This should not be confused with a new round of confirmed mandatory layoffs.

Is artificial intelligence driving the layoffs?

Automation is one of the factors transforming the tech job market. Companies are looking to use artificial intelligence tools to reduce tasks, reorganize teams, and accelerate processes.

Oracle, for example, stated in a financial document that the adoption of AI technologies in its operations has led to staff reductions and could continue doing so.

However, not all layoffs are tied to automation. Strategy shifts, spending cuts, internal reorganizations, and the need to correct prior organizational structures also influence them.

A Quartz analysis published in November cautions that attributing all cuts to artificial intelligence may oversimplify the problem. Each company has different motives, and there isn’t always evidence that a machine directly replaced the work that was eliminated.

What can you do if you lose your job at a tech company?

If you work in the United States and receive a layoff notice, it’s advisable to review the terms of your departure immediately.

Pay attention to these points:

The tech layoffs of 2026 show that the transformation of the industry affects not only companies but also the opportunities available to thousands of workers. For those relying on a salary in this sector, knowing the exit terms and the available assistance options can make a meaningful difference when a layoff notice arrives.