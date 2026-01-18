The Fewest Americans Have Been Receiving Unemployment Benefits Since 1970

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another drop in unemployment claims last week.

Initial jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending February 19, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths weekly volatility, dropped by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five consecutive weeks as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending February 5, down about 112,000 from the prior week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

First-time unemployment claims generally move in step with layoffs, which have returned to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprisingly strong surge in hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimates of job creation in November and December by a combined total of 709,000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.0%, up from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not everyone found jobs right away.

A wintry rise in coronavirus infections briefly slowed the country’s recovery from the 2020 virus-induced recession, but employers appear confident in longer-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the rollout of vaccines helped propel the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy grew 5.7% in 2021, the fastest full-year growth since a 7.2% rise in 1984, also after a recession.

Inflation is also running at a 40-year high (7.5% year over year), prompting the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it will begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing the pandemic-era policies that had fueled hiring and growth.

