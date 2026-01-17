Bullard City Council Votes to Join ICE’s 287(g) Program

BULLARD, Texas (East Texas News) — At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, residents showed up ready to share their views, both supportive and critical, about the possibility that the Bullard Police Department would align with ICE’s 287(g) task force model.

The city council members ultimately voted unanimously to participate in the program.

Audience members shouted “Shame! Shame!” as the council approved joining the task force model.

Upshur County approved the regional agreement on Monday. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office approved the same agreement on Tuesday morning.