Bullard City Council Votes to Join ICE’s 287(g) Program

January 17, 2026

BULLARD, Texas (East Texas News) — At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, residents showed up ready to share their views, both supportive and critical, about the possibility that the Bullard Police Department would align with ICE’s 287(g) task force model.

The city council members ultimately voted unanimously to participate in the program.

Audience members shouted “Shame! Shame!” as the council approved joining the task force model.

Upshur County approved the regional agreement on Monday. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office approved the same agreement on Tuesday morning.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Today Will Be a Pleasant Day With Sun and Clouds

Latest Posts