TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Wednesday kicks off with cool temperatures dipping into the 40s and 30s Fahrenheit, and skies that are partly sunny. Just like yesterday, dense fog may form at times, so caution is advised during the morning commutes until the fog lifts and visibility improves. This morning there could be a few low clouds as the fog clears, but the sky should become mostly sunny for the rest of the day, with daytime highs in the 60s and around 65 °F across the area. A weak cold front will move through East Texas today, and overnight lows are likely to dip to between 30 and 40 °F tomorrow morning, before temperatures rebound back into the 60s by the afternoon. The warming trend will continue on Friday and Saturday, with highs rising into the upper 60s, and some warmer spots possibly reaching or even topping out near 70 °F. The next strong cold front will begin arriving in East Texas on Saturday, causing highs to fall to the lower 50s to around 50 °F on Sunday through Tuesday. While rain chances remain low, one or two isolated showers could occur Friday into Saturday afternoon. The odds of showers—and perhaps a thunderstorm—will be higher Saturday afternoon into the night as the potent front moves through the area. Sunday and Monday appear largely dry, but shower chances could begin to rise again by the middle of next week.