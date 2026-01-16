Milk Recall Expanded After Avian Flu Virus Detected

FRESNO, California (AP) — A California dairy farm expanded a recall of raw milk sold in stores and halted production after state health and agricultural authorities found the avian influenza virus in samples.

Raw Farm, based in Fresno, issued the voluntary recall of whole milk and other dairy products on Tuesday. The recall covers products produced between November 9 and November 27.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture placed the farm under quarantine and suspended the distribution of raw milk, cream, kefir, and cheeses produced on or after November 27. They advised Californians not to consume the products.

So far no avian influenza cases have been confirmed. Unlike raw milk, pasteurized milk is heated to high temperatures that kill the virus and is safe for consumption.

Pet owners should also avoid feeding their animals with Raw Farm products sold nationwide under the names “pet food topper” or “pet food kefir.” Health officials say this virus sickens pets.

The avian influenza virus was first detected in dairy cattle in the United States last March. The virus has spread rapidly, particularly in California, where about 700 herds have been confirmed with the virus.

About 57 people have been infected with avian flu, 31 of them in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In humans, a mild illness has been reported among poultry workers and dairy farm workers in close contact with infected animals.

Health officials have long warned that consuming raw milk can contain germs that threaten health.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health Secretary, has been a proponent of allowing widespread distribution of raw milk.