Thunderbolts Kick Off Summer Box Office with $76 Million

All eyes were on whether “Thunderbolts”—a band of outcast antiheroes reminiscent of the Avengers—could return Walt Disney Co.’s superheroes to the kind of box office performance the studio enjoyed on a regular basis. The results—echoing openings for “The Eternals” ($71 million) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($75 million)—suggest that Marvel’s malaise won’t be so easily overcome.

Some had predicted a larger debut for “Thunderbolts” thanks to strong word-of-mouth. Unlike most other recent MCU releases, the reviews (an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes) have been excellent for “Thunderbolts,” directed by Jake Schreier and led by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan. Audiences gave it an “A-” CinemaScore.

That kind of response should push the film toward solid business in the weeks ahead. Although the MCU’s bigger releases—including 2024’s “Deadpool vs. Wolverine” (which opened to $211 million and is heading toward $1.34 billion worldwide)—have dominated cinema screens from day one, “Thunderbolts” could gain momentum in a steadier fashion. Or it could fizzle, failing to recapture its golden touch.

Marvel reportedly spent around $180 million to produce the film, which added $86.1 million from international box office. The movie also tees up the MCU’s next chapter, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” due July 25.

“Marvel set the bar so high for so many years that a $76 million opening could lead some to say it should have reached $100 million or more. This is a major reset. They’re rebooting with ‘Thunderbolts.’ The excellent reviews and word-of-mouth should keep it in good standing,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Disney might not have anticipated such stiff competition from Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Warner Bros.’ release, which had led the box office for the past couple of weeks, continued to perform notably well. In its third week, it earned $33 million, a drop of only 28%.

“Sinners,” a vampire movie set in 1932 about two smuggling brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who open a music club in their Mississippi hometown, has proven to be a springtime hit in theaters. It has pulled in $179.7 million domestically and $236.7 million worldwide to date.

Warner Bros. also claimed third place with “A Minecraft Movie,” the adaptation of the popular video game. In its fifth weekend, it grossed another $13.7 million, bringing its North American total to nearly $400 million. Worldwide, it has amassed $873.4 million. Warner Bros. added projections for a “Block Party Edition” during the weekend, promising a singing and “meme-along” experience. The film has drawn boisterous screenings from TikTok-inspired cinephiles.

More than three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set, Alec Baldwin’s western “Rust” arrived in theaters. The release offered some closure to one of Hollywood’s greatest tragedies. Distributor Falling Forward Films did not report a box office figure, but estimates suggested “Rust” earned roughly $25,000 across 115 theaters.

Also making its debut over the weekend was “The Surfer,” starring Nicolas Cage as a man trying to surf on a local-only beach in Australia. Madman Films’ release brought in $674,560 across 884 theaters.

Projected top ten box office for Friday through Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final figures will be released on Monday.

1. “Thunderbolts” – $76 million.

2. “Sinners” – $33 million.

3. “A Minecraft Movie” – $13.7 million.

4. “The Accountant 2” – $9.5 million.

5. “Until Dawn” – $3.8 million.

6. “The Amateur” – $1.8 million.

7. “The King of Kings” – $1.7 million.

8. “Warfare” – $1.3 million.

9. “Hit: The Third Case” – $869,667.

10. “The Surfer” – $674,560.