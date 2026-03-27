Tyler Woman Accused of Embezzling More Than $100,000 From Palestine Women’s Club

PALESTINE, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A former employee of the Palestine Women’s Club was detained Monday after police say she misappropriated more than $100,000 from the organization.

Jo Ellen Walley, 75, of Tyler, was released from Smith County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond on a warrant accusing her of misappropriation of fiduciary funds, according to jail records.

Representatives from the Harvey Women’s Club contacted Palestine police on Friday regarding the disappearance of $80,000, and detectives traced transactions in which Walley paid herself or charged personal bills to the club’s accounts, according to investigators.

According to authorities, during the investigation, detectives uncovered transactions totaling more than $100,000 spanning several years.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Walley’s residence, located in the 1500 block of Chaparrel Run in Tyler, where Walley was taken into custody and transported to Smith County Jail, police said.

Accused of a felony punishable by state prison, Walley could face up to two years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 if convicted.