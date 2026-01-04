Van Zandt County Fire: House Destroyed on Thursday Night

January 4, 2026

Van Zandt County, Texas (East Texas News) — A house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Thursday night.

Public information officer Caden Mosher, with Van Zandt County ESD2, said Grand Saline, Fruitvale, and South Van Zandt fire departments responded to the blaze at a site near the intersection of County Roads 1224 and 1225.

He noted that the fire was spreading from the home toward a nearby wooded area when crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m.

The family was not home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the Van Zandt County Fire Chief’s Office was on the scene, Mosher said.

All units cleared the scene by 11 p.m.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Mexican Influencer Killed During Live TikTok Stream

Latest Posts