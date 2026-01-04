Van Zandt County Fire: House Destroyed on Thursday Night

Van Zandt County, Texas (East Texas News) — A house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Thursday night.

Public information officer Caden Mosher, with Van Zandt County ESD2, said Grand Saline, Fruitvale, and South Van Zandt fire departments responded to the blaze at a site near the intersection of County Roads 1224 and 1225.

He noted that the fire was spreading from the home toward a nearby wooded area when crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m.

The family was not home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the Van Zandt County Fire Chief’s Office was on the scene, Mosher said.

All units cleared the scene by 11 p.m.