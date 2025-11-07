Van Zandt County Inmates Cultivate Growth With a New Garden

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of cultivating a garden with the help of inmates.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the goal is to engage inmates, reduce the county’s food budget burden on taxpayers by growing food on-site, and teach inmates new skills.

“It’s a way we can improve our community. At the same time, teach them a skill and when they leave here, my hope is that we can help them find work somewhere,” said Sheriff Hendrix.

Staff selects inmates who cultivate gardens as part of the inmate trust projects.

“We only allow these inmates who are low risk and who have demonstrated to the jail administrator and to me that they are qualified and have earned the privilege to leave and do this kind of thing.”

One inmate said he had never gardened before, but would consider doing so in the future.

“I love it, that’s why I do it. It gives me something to do during the day besides sitting in the cell.”

Another on-site project in the works is mechanical assistance on-site.

“When they leave here, hopefully they’ll be able to land a job at one of the oil-change shops or at a repair shop, and the employer will get someone who knows what to do and how to do it,” Sheriff Hendrix said.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office plans to add more on-site, practical projects, including a cleaning crew and mowing opportunities around the county.

“Overall, it gives them some hope, and I think everyone needs hope,” said Sheriff Hendrix.

