Wet and Mild Week Begins in East Texas

East Texas (East Texas News) – Good morning, East Texas! Our Monday and the work week begin on a damp note, with overnight low temperatures hovering in the 60s to around 70s Fahrenheit. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a few showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the northwestern counties during the morning.

Rain chances should stay limited into the afternoon, with most areas expected to stay dry by mid-afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will run below average, near 90°F, again aided by last week’s cold front and the cloud cover holding for the early part of the afternoon. The chance of rain appears very low on Tuesday, with most locations remaining dry throughout the day.

Even with a decent amount of sun, temperatures will only range from about 90 to 95 degrees. It will be a slow climb each day, but most will likely reach mid-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. We may finally begin to approach the upper 90s, with some spots hitting 97°F by Friday and Saturday.

The skies will stay dry through Wednesday, then there will be limited chances of some rain or thunderstorms returning to East Texas for the second half of the week.