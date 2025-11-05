When Are the Next South American World Cup Qualifier Matches and How Many Matchdays Are Left?

Games won’t resume until March next year, as teams restart the race to secure their place in the tournament set to take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

How many matchdays remain in the South American Qualifiers?

In this format, the 10 participating national teams face each other in home-and-away fixtures, totaling 18 matchdays. After 12 matchdays were played this year, only six remain to be contested, and those six will be pivotal in determining who earns a spot at the World Cup.

Next Matchday: March 2025

The next assignment will be Matchday 13, scheduled for March 20, 2025. On this slate, several fixtures promise excitement, including the Uruguay vs. Argentina clash and the South American showdown between Brazil and Colombia. The remaining games are:

Peru vs Bolivia

Paraguay vs Chile

Ecuador vs Venezuela

Subsequently, on Matchday 14, the eagerly awaited Argentina vs. Brazil derby stands out, along with other encounters such as Colombia vs Paraguay and Chile vs Ecuador.

Full Schedule Through the End of the Qualifiers

The qualifiers will continue with matches in June and September 2025, with the calendar already defined for matchdays 15 to 18. The final rounds will be decisive, as several teams remain in contention for the top spots and the playoffs.

Thus, the South American Qualifiers maintain their traditional level of intensity, promising high-caliber matches in the coming year. Football fans will have to wait until March to once again enjoy the talent and passion of South American football at its peak.