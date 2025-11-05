City of Longview Announces Urgent Food Drive Amid SNAP Program Concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (East Texas News) – The city of Longview, along with several nonprofit organizations, is launching a community food drive as the federal government shutdown continues to threaten access to the SNAP program.

City and community representatives spoke on Friday, highlighting the urgent need and urging the public to take part in the November 7 food drive campaign.

“This is not an exaggeration. It’s a crisis,” said Tim Butler, director of development at the East Texas Food Bank. “If this continues, it will be a crisis not only for the SNAP-dependent families, all the children and seniors who rely on it, but also for our partner food banks.”

People living in poverty and those who are simply struggling to make ends meet account for 44 percent of Gregg County’s residents, said Dr. Evan Dolive, chief executive officer of Greater Longview United Way.

Dolive said that without access to SNAP benefits, the impact on the community will be devastating.

“It will be devastating for those families,” Dolive said. “SNAP ensures that our children have food. SNAP ensures that our seniors don’t have to make hard choices. Without SNAP, too many families will struggle to feed their families. Too many families will have to sit at the table and decide whether that day they will have to buy food or pay the rent.”

The City of Longview will host the food drive on Friday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The municipal library will also accept donations throughout the month.

“We organized this so that, if this is your first time needing help due to food insecurity, you’ll know where to go. You’ll receive care, compassion, and food,” said Longview mayor Kristen Ishihara. “If you have food to spare, now is the time to start giving.”

She said that while the drive is a one-day event, the need remains.

“Support our local food banks and hot meal services. They need them now, but also in December, January, and every day of the year to help Longview residents,” she said.

Butler urged the community to focus on protein donations, in addition to financial contributions, noting that food banks often have access to buy foods at very low prices, enabling them to maximize the impact of every dollar donated. You can find a list of the needed items here.

Dolive stated that it is time for the community to come together.

“I was born and raised here in Longview. I know what we do when a challenge arises. We come together to meet the need,” he concluded. “When a tree falls on a house, we don’t ask: ‘How did you get into this situation?’ We don’t ask: ‘What high school did you go to?’ We don’t ask: ‘Did you enter through the right door?’ We simply begin to hear the buzz and roar of chainsaws.”

“We see a neighbor, a person in need. We roll up our sleeves, we set to work, and we solve the problem,” Dolive continued. “So that moment is now. That moment is now, Longview.”