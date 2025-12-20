2026 FIFA World Cup: Which Teams Have Qualified?

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – The 2026 World Cup will feature a record 48 teams.

On Sunday, Portugal and Norway sealed their spots in the global event. With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, Portugal hammered Armenia 9-1 to ensure the football icon has the opportunity to appear at a record sixth World Cup. Norway defeated Italy, four-time World Cup champions.

The tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year will begin on June 11, 2026, with the final set for July 19. The three host nations have their spots secured.

A total of 43 teams earn their tickets through continental qualifiers. Two others will secure their spots in intercontinental playoffs that will feature six teams and are scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

What is the breakdown of spots?

Asia will have eight direct berths and will also be hoping for another through the intercontinental playoff.

Africa has nine direct berths plus one available through the intercontinental playoff.

The CONCACAF — North America, Central America, and the Caribbean — will secure three direct slots, with up to two more possible in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America has six direct berths and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania, for the first time, has a guaranteed place in the World Cup, and New Zealand secured that right in March. New Caledonia could join, participating in the intercontinental playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams locked in to play in the next World Cup.

Who has qualified so far?

Host nations: United States, Mexico, Canada. They claimed three of the six direct CONCACAF slots.

South America: Argentina (qualified March 25); Brazil and Ecuador (June 10); Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay (September 4).

Europe: England (October 14), France (November 13), Croatia (November 14), Portugal and Norway (November 16).

Africa: Morocco (September 5); Tunisia (September 8); Egypt (October 8); Algeria (October 9); Ghana (October 12); Cape Verde (October 13); South Africa, Senegal, and Ivory Coast (October 14).

Asia: Australia (June 10), Japan (March 20), Iran (March 25), Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan (June 5), Qatar and Saudi Arabia (October 14).

Oceania: New Zealand (March 24).