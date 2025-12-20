Students Compete in Tyler ISD’s First Spanish Spelling Contest

TYLER, TX (PRESS RELEASE) – Tyler Independent School District hosted its first Spanish spelling bee, bringing together students from across the district to test their mastery of the Spanish language.

The event forms part of the district’s ongoing focus on bilingual education and multilingual learning opportunities.

Several finalists advanced to the district final after competing in a campus-level spelling bee. At Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, the Spanish spelling bee drew participation from more than 80 students.

“Organizing our campus spelling bee and watching more than 80 students participate with confidence and pride in their Spanish abilities was incredibly impactful,” said Mina Naranjo, principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School. “This first district Spanish spelling bee validates the hard work of our students and teachers and demonstrates how meaningful it is to honor bilingualism as a strength.”

District leaders emphasized that the Spanish spelling bee is just the beginning of broader efforts to elevate multilingual learning opportunities across Tyler Independent School District.

“Initiatives like the Spanish Spelling Bee reflect the direction Tyler Independent School District is headed,” stated Dr. Bobby Markle, Director of Innovation. “As our district moves forward into the future, providing children with opportunities like this Spanish Spelling Bee is a district initiative for Next is Now. We’re proud of these students and eager to expand this project to more schools and more community partners.”

The finals were made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Meño’s Show, whose support helped bring the event to life and underscored the importance of community partnerships in student success.

The three finalists will advance to the regional round of the spelling bee to be held in Kilgore in January, with the possibility of advancing to the state round to be held in El Paso, Texas, in the summer of 2026.

