Excelsior ISD to Remain Closed for the Rest of the Week Due to Widespread Illness

December 19, 2025

CENTER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Excelsior ISD school district has announced that schools will remain closed for the rest of the week. The decision was made due to the high number of illness cases among students and staff.

“In order to protect the health and well-being of our school community and ensure that students and staff are healthy for the upcoming holidays, classes, as well as all activities and events, will be canceled for the rest of the week,” the district stated in a Facebook post. “This decision was made with the safety of our students, staff, and families as the priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in light of this preventive measure.”

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

