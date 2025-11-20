A Rat on the Pitch Delays a World Cup Qualifying Match

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Action briefly stalled during a World Cup qualifying match between Wales and Belgium on Monday after a rat ran onto the field.

Belgium was ahead 2-1 in the second half when the rat was spotted near Courtois’ goal area outside the box. The Belgian goalkeeper tried to grab the rodent, but it slipped away.

Wales forward Brennan Johnson eventually chased it down the sideline as the crowd applauded.

The brief delay came when the referee halted play so a player could receive treatment on the field.

Belgium went on to win 4-2 to take the lead in Group J of the European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.