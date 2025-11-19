Kilgore Teams Tackle Storm Debris Cleanup

KILGORE, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Municipal crews and private contractors are working to clear debris after numerous trees toppled during Tuesday’s storm.

Several trees fell onto a house near Monroe and Simmons streets, just south of the R.E. St. John Stadium, and have already been removed, with much of the debris accumulating on the sidewalk.

The city of Kilgore reports that some streets have reopened, while others remain blocked as crews remove debris. Power service remains interrupted in parts of the city, but SWEPCO is working to restore it.

The city also reports that some residents had power cables disconnected from their meter boxes. Homeowners are responsible for repairs before SWEPCO can restore power to their homes.

The city says it will continue working to remove storm debris.

The National Weather Service will inspect the area to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.