East Texas Food Bank Spreads Love with Its Annual Peanut Butter Campaign

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – The East Texas Food Bank is gearing up for the second annual Spread the Love peanut butter drive.

Residents of Longview and Tyler can drop off jars of peanut butter at the Fresh, Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, and Chick-fil-A locations in their respective cities. The contest, held in observance of Hunger Action Month, will run through September 25; the winner will be announced on September 29. The winner is determined by weight, not by the number of jars.

David Emerson, the East Texas Food Bank’s executive director, says peanut butter is a highly sought-after item by pantry partners because it is shelf-stable, kid-friendly, and rich in protein.

“We buy four to five truckloads of peanut butter each year,” he said. “So this campaign, last year, produced the equivalent of a full truckload of peanut butter. Obviously, it’s beneficial for our numbers, but it’s definitely beneficial for all our neighbors to have that peanut butter available.”

Emerson said the idea for the peanut butter drive came from similar campaigns conducted by other food banks.

“It’s a very popular product with strong demand. We thought it was something we should try here, and both the City of Tyler and the City of Longview jumped in. And that’s how it took off. It was a fantastic first year,” Emerson said.

Last year, the food bank collected roughly a full truckload of peanut butter. It weighed about 44,000 pounds.

Tyler took home the prize last year, but Emerson noted that Longview is highly motivated to win this year. Overall, Emerson stated that the contest is a symbol of the community’s generosity.

“The East Texas community is very generous, and everyone wants to participate and help their neighbors in need,” he said. “And there’s obviously a friendly rivalry between Longview and Tyler, so yes, both cities want to win. But in the end, they want to give back to their neighbors, and they do it because it’s the right thing to do, and it’s simply a fun way to do it.”

Emerson said the food bank hopes to see the same level of participation, between 38,000 and 45,000 jars, as last year. Those who wish to donate can visit easttexasfoodbank.org.