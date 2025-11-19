Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks World Cup Qualifying Goal Record for Portugal

AP – The 40-year-old forward became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers after he notched a brace in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw between Portugal and Hungary.

First he tapped in from close range in the 22nd minute to reach 40 goals in World Cup qualifying matches, breaking the deadlock with Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz, the former Guatemala striker.

The forward for Saudi club Al Nassr scored his second goal of the night in stoppage time of the first half to push his record to 41 goals in the 50 World Cup qualifying matches he has played.

Cristiano now holds 143 goals in men’s international matches.

He left the field in the 78th minute with Portugal up 2-1, but Hungary equalized in stoppage time through Dominik Szoboszlai, preventing Portugal from sealing a World Cup berth with two matches remaining.

Portugal leads Group F with a five-point cushion over Hungary, its immediate pursuer, and could seal its World Cup ticket by mid-November.