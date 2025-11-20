Casillas Dynasty: Telemundo Begins Production on Its New Mega-Series With a High-Caliber Cast

The network officially announced the start of production in Mexico this week and unveiled a cast that blends familiar faces with fresh talent, promising a story brimming with power, betrayal, and high-stakes action.

The series stars Iván Arana, who reprises his role as Ismael Casillas, the son of the infamous Aurelio Casillas. Arana will share top billing with Colombian actress María Fernanda Yepes, known for Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso, as well as with Raúl Méndez and Isabella Castillo, both central figures in the universe of The Lord of the Skies.

What Is Dinastía Casillas About?

The plot kicks off with the disappearance of patriarch Aurelio, triggering a power struggle led by Ismael and Diana Casillas, who seek to rescue both Aurelio and Rutila. However, a string of unforeseen events forces them to rethink their strategies and alliances in a setting where every move could mean the difference between dominance and total destruction. The narrative intensifies with the return of old enemies and the threat of the El Gancho cartel, a new adversary testing the Casillas clan’s resilience.

One of the most striking twists is the inclusion of Elizabeth, Chema’s ex-wife, who returns from exile in Milan to join the power struggle. Her entry adds an extra layer of intrigue and ambition, opening the door to unexpected alliances.

The cast is complemented by a substantial lineup of well-known actors such as Roberto Sosa, Robinson Díaz, Plutarco Haza, Ianis Guerrero, and Karen Sandoval, among many others, solidifying a production that bets on talent and visual spectacle.

The series was written by Juan Camilo Ferrand and directed by Javier Fox Patrón, Mauricio Corredor, and Laura Marco Lavilla. Behind the scenes, the creative team is rounded out by Juan Carlos Lazo, Ricardo Garfias, and Alejandro Téllez in the director of photography role, Marisa Pecanins handling production design, and Mónica Vizzi and Mabel Vargas leading executive and general production, respectively.