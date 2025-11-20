Man Leads High-Speed Chase in Crockett with a Hostage Aboard

CROCKETT, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Crockett man was arrested after being accused of fleeing from police and possibly keeping someone captive inside his vehicle.

According to the Crockett Police Department, 37-year-old Jeremy Alexander Brent, a Crockett resident, was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Two officers responding shortly after midnight to a distress call from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in the area of State Highway 7 East, just outside the Crockett city limits, led to Brent’s arrest.

The officers were investigating Brent in connection with an incident reported in Latexo, where he allegedly fled from a residence where he was not authorized to be and had a person in his car, possibly held against that person’s will.

A dashcam video from a patrol cruiser shows the officers locating Brent near the 3000 block of State Highway 7 East and attempting to stop him, but he sped away at more than 100 miles per hour as he headed back toward Crockett. As the pursuit entered the city limits, another officer deployed spike strips to puncture the vehicle’s tires.

Brent continued driving a short distance before stopping near the intersection of State Loop 304 and State Highway 7 East. The passenger was unharmed.

Brent was charged with evading arrest, unlawful entry of a dwelling, deprivation of liberty (kidnapping) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and he was booked into the Houston County Jail.