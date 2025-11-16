(EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! You’ll probably want to throw on a jacket or a hoodie before you head out, as overnight low temps have dipped into the 40s Fahrenheit for many of us thanks to light winds and a clear sky. The sky will stay mostly clear today, yielding plenty of sunshine, as northwest winds will remain light—about 5 to 10 mph—throughout the afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will stay well below the seasonal norm, with most spots only reaching around 15 °C (roughly 59 °F). A clear sky and an even colder start are in store for tomorrow morning, with temperatures dipping down to around 4 °C (about 39 °F). More sun and a brief return of southeast winds will help push temperatures up to about 18 °C (64 °F) and even near 21 °C (70 °F) in some warm spots by Friday afternoon. On Saturday, our next cold front will begin to push east across Texas and could bring some showers and isolated storms, mainly south of I-20. You don’t need to cancel outdoor plans, but stay tuned to the latest forecast updates so you can plan accordingly if Saturday’s rain chances rise even further in the days ahead. Highs are likely to stay in the 60s °F (roughly 15–20 °C) for most of the weekend behind the front, but could climb back into the 70s °F (around 21 °C) early next week. And don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, meaning we’ll turn our clocks back one hour and many of us will enjoy an extra hour of sleep.)