Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Acquitted of Serious Charges, Convicted of a Prostitution-Related Offense

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense, but on Wednesday he was acquitted of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have sent one of hip hop’s most celebrated figures to life in prison.

That mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. The 55-year-old could still face up to ten years behind bars and would likely spell the end of his run as a successful music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and television star.

Combs was convicted of transporting people across the country for sexual encounters, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to participate in sexual encounters, a serious violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs on the racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power, and intimidating physical presence to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sexual marathons with men.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were voluntary participants and that none of his violent actions justified the gravity of the charges.