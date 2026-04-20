Affidavit: Mineola Man Shot His Wife Multiple Times Before Calling 911

MINEOLA, TX (East Texas News) — A man from Mineola was arrested Friday night after calling 911 to report that he had shot his wife, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, Rodrick Everett, 38, of Mineola, called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Everett told operators that he had shot his wife and that he needed a paramedic.

The affidavit indicates that, when deputies arrived at the home, located in the 300 block of County Road 2245, Everett told them that he “had lost his temper” and that he had shot his wife inside the house. Deputies found Everett’s wife shot and seated on the floor of the master bedroom. She was later flown by helicopter to a hospital, where she received treatment for two gunshot wounds.

The affidavit indicates that Everett gave officers consent to search his vehicle and his residence. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a pistol with four rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Inside the residence, investigators found two spent shell casings that matched the pistol’s caliber and a spent bullet on the floor, according to the affidavit. Another spent bullet was located near a bloodstain found in the master bedroom, with an empty shell casing about 2 feet away. The second empty casing was found on the kitchen floor, about 5 feet from the door leading to the master bedroom.

According to the affidavit, investigators re-interviewed Everett, who said he was inside the home with his wife when he received a text message from her mother. Everett said he asked his wife about the message and then recalled drawing the gun from his pocket and firing.

According to the affidavit, Everett stated that his wife told him that he had shot her and to call an ambulance, at which point he realized what had happened and called 911.

According to the affidavit, Everett told investigators that he remembered pulling the weapon from his pocket but claimed he did not know what had prompted him to do it and that he did not realize he had shot her until she told him. The affidavit described Everett as highly agitated during the initial response, repeatedly asking officers whether his wife would be okay.

Everett was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Wood County Jail with a $500,000 bond.