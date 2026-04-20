Dow Jones Drops Over 1,000 Points on Inflation Concerns

NEW YORK (AP) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 1,000 points on Monday as financial markets wrestled with uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s next steps to curb inflation, and with the prospect of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By midday, the Dow was down 2.9%, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies, whose fortunes are more closely tied to the domestic economy, has tumbled more than 20% from its recent high.

The sectors leading the losses were materials and energy. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan slipped 4.6% and General Motors fell nearly 4%.

Meanwhile, Apple shares declined 1.7% and Microsoft decreased 1.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to 1.72% from 1.74% on Friday.

Investors have been uneasy about how the Federal Reserve, which is set to meet this week, will tackle the latest inflation trends.

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