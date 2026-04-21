The National Meteorological Service Assesses Storm Damage in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport assessed on Monday a region where damage had been reported following Sunday’s afternoon storm.

The crew traveled to the intersection of East Flemming Street and Pine Tree Road in Longview.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwest Longview, noting that radar had detected a weak rotation.

During a brief inspection, they found a fence knocked down. There had been reports of electrical flashes and downed trees, but if such damage had occurred, it would have been cleared before the Weather Service arrived.

The National Weather Service team was already in town to give a talk at LeTourneau University.

“Right now, it does not appear to be a tornado,” said a member of the NWS team. “If anything, there seems to be a greater chance that straight-line wind damage could occur somewhere in this area than a tornado.”

The National Weather Service team was already in town to give a talk at LeTourneau University.

“Right now, it doesn’t seem to be a tornado,” said a member of the NWS team.“If anything, it appears there’s a higher likelihood of straight-line wind damage somewhere in this area than a tornado.”