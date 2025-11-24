Alejandro Fernández Reveals Miami Police Incident Ahead of Concert: “They Almost Deported Us”

The incident unfolded just before his scheduled performance at the Kaseya Center arena, where “El Potrillo” was confronted by a police officer as he tried to enter the venue.

The singer himself revealed what happened during his concert, pausing to share with his audience the experience he had just endured. With his familiar warmth and candor, Alejandro spoke to his fans not only to recount the altercation but also to send a warning message.

“Please leave with care, as the crowd is running hot—very heated, be careful, because this has touched me before…,” the artist said, drawing an immediate outpouring of support from the audience.

Alejandro Fernández issues a warning to his fans: “You have to be very careful, take good care of yourselves”

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, where thousands of fans sent messages of solidarity to the performer of “Me Dediqué a Perderte.”

In his recounting, Fernández explained that it all began when he was trying to enter the venue while driving his SUV. To help him slip inside, either he or someone on his team moved one of the security cones, which provoked the officer’s reaction. “There was a patrol car and the officer wasn’t there; we grabbed the cone to enter the arena and, well, the officer came at us, almost deporting us…,” he recalled, mixing a touch of humor with the evident tension of the moment.

Beyond the scare, El Potrillo used the moment to urge his followers: “Please, don’t cause trouble… don’t do anything right now, please, what I already said I said when I had to say it. Now, please, there’s nothing else—just be very careful, take good care of yourselves…,” he concluded to an audience that continued to show him unwavering support.

This awkward incident occurred within a social and political climate that is particularly sensitive in the United States, prompting his words to resonate strongly among the Latino and immigrant communities. Despite the setback, the concert went on with success and great emotion, reaffirming once again the strong bond between Alejandro Fernández and his audience.