Mark Sánchez, Former NFL Quarterback, Faces Felony Charge After Altercation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Sánchez, the former NFL quarterback, now faces a felony charge of aggravated assault after authorities said Monday that the altercation stemmed from a parking dispute, in addition to the misdemeanor charges the Fox Sports analyst was already facing from the weekend incident in Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the new aggravated assault charge involving serious bodily injury, which carries a possible sentence of one to six years in prison, during a news conference with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey. Mears said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

“We’re literally talking about people fighting over a parking space and/or a dispute about where they were parking, and it resulted in someone sustaining incredibly significant injuries,” the prosecutor told reporters.

A police affidavit alleges that Sánchez, 38, who smelled of alcohol, harassed a 69-year-old truck driver who had parked in a hotel loading zone in downtown Indianapolis, which led to a confrontation early Saturday outside the vehicle that prompted the driver to pull a knife in self-defense.

The former New York Jets quarterback was pepper-sprayed and stabbed multiple times during the confrontation, according to court records filed Sunday.

It became evident after investigators learned more about the victim’s medical condition that the more serious felony charge was warranted, Mears said.

“This was a situation that didn’t need to happen,” the prosecutor said. “The charges involve a 38-year-old man engaging in a confrontation with a 69-year-old man who suffered significant and very serious injuries as a result of that confrontation.”

Sánchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to the upper right side of the torso, according to the initial affidavit signed by a police detective. The truck driver, identified as P.T., had a cut on his left cheek, authorities said.

Authorities have not said whether the truck driver could also face charges, but Mears noted that Indiana “has some of the strongest self-defense laws in the country.”

Sánchez had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the original misdemeanor charges, but it was rescheduled for November 4. Sánchez remained hospitalized and in stable condition Monday morning.

One of Sánchez’s lawyers, James Voyles, declined to comment on the case.

“This has been an incredibly painful time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received in the last few days,” Sánchez’s brother Nick said in a statement released Monday. “Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he suffered and is focused on his recovery while the legal process continues. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to first responders and medical personnel.”

Sánchez was in Indianapolis to cover the network’s Sunday game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The prosecutor said police are still gathering information and have several search warrants pending. He also said surveillance video captured the incident from multiple angles.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do. I don’t care where you live,” the police chief said. “If you come to our city and commit violence, we’ll use every tool at our disposal to hold you accountable.”

Former President Donald Trump weighed in late Monday, saying he knew Sánchez “a little” and was surprised by the incident.

“I feel bad,” Trump told Newsmax. “He’s a good guy. I don’t know what happened.”

Sánchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Jets and also appeared in games for Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.