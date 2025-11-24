Third Victim Identified in Nacogdoches Triple Homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Police have identified the third victim in Friday’s triple homicide that occurred in Nacogdoches, Texas.

According to Dan Taravella, the deputy chief of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the third victim was identified by his family on Friday night as Emilio Perez, 16 years old.

Download our mobile app: East Texas News

Dequavious Lecharles Brooks, 17, and Edward Alejandro Rivera, 18, both of Nacogdoches, also died in the shooting.

Police received a call at 10:22 a.m. Friday reporting that a person had been shot in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street in Nacogdoches.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a black car on the road. A third victim, also shot, was found lying on the street.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital where they later died.

A witness told police that someone fled the scene.

Friday afternoon the suspect was identified and the Nacogdoches Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Hector Cuarenta, 17, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cuarenta turned himself in on Sunday and was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.