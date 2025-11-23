Argentine Party Moves HQ to Chicago After National Guard Deployment

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The friendly match that the reigning world champions Argentina were scheduled to play against Puerto Rico next Monday had to switch venues.

Organizers moved the game from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale due to the deployment of the National Guard ordered by President Donald Trump to quell violent protests over migrant detentions.

An executive from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday the venue change and the postponement of the match to Tuesday, October 14.

The source asked not to be identified, as they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

National Guard troops are stationed on the outskirts of Chicago by order of President Trump to disperse protests against his aggressive migrant detention operation.

The friendly will ultimately be played at Inter Miami’s stadium, where Argentina captain Lionel Messi plays.