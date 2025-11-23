Today’s Strong Winds Bring Substantial Temperature Drop and High Fire Risk

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Today will be a notably windy day, so before you head out, make sure Halloween decorations are secured and lightweight outdoor furniture is tucked away. This morning, temperatures are hovering around the 40s and 50s, so grab a jacket—you may need it. Daytime highs won’t climb much today, staying near 60 degrees. Northwest winds will remain quite strong today, with gusts hitting 35 to 40 mph at times. These gusty winds will boost fire danger across East Texas, so it’s crucial to avoid outdoor burning until winds ease tomorrow.

The sky will be clear and sunny today, but clouds will begin to form in the northern and eastern counties this afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday will bring very cold mornings, with temperatures around 40 °F. Friday afternoon should stay mild, with highs around 60 °F and sunny skies, creating ideal conditions for high school football games as well as for kids out trick-or-treating. There may still be a few scattered showers on Saturday, though not everyone will see them. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to keep an eye on the forecasts for more details about Saturday’s rain chances. A weak cold front could hold highs near 60 °F through the weekend, and early next week they’ll climb back into the 70s.