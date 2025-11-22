Turning Point USA Announces 100% American Halftime Show During the Super Bowl

Gray News – Turning Point USA announced that it will stage its own halftime show during the Super Bowl this February.

The nonprofit conservative organization, founded by Charlie Kirk, said on Thursday that it will present “The All-American Halftime Show” on February 8, 2026.

No artists have been announced yet, but the show promises to celebrate “faith, family, and freedom.”

The announcement comes after some conservatives voiced displeasure over the selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for the Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny sings exclusively in Spanish and asserted that his Super Bowl performance would not be an exception.

Facebook comments about Turning Point’s “All-American” halftime show quickly noted that Bad Bunny is a U.S. citizen, just like all Puerto Ricans.

“The real halftime show is also American, Bad Bunny is American,” one user wrote.

However, many comments supported the idea of the alternative show, and several suggested musical artists they would like to see perform.

Fans can submit their opinions about the genres they’d like to see at Turning Point’s halftime event here.

Options include country, pop, and classic rock, with also the option “anything in English,” which appears to be a direct opposition to the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s not clear where the event will take place or where it will be available to watch. Turning Point USA said more details would be announced soon.