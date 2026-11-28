If you bought a product on Amazon, you returned it, and the money never showed up in your account, you could still be entitled to compensation. The company agreed to participate in a fund of $309.5 million to settle a class action related to issues in its return and refund policies in the United States.

But there is a date you should keep in mind: December 1, 2026 is the deadline for certain consumers to file a claim. Not everyone needs to fill out a form; it depends on the group you belong to within the settlement.

The case, known as In re: Amazon Return Policy Litigation, concerns buyers who did not receive a refund for a returned product, received an incorrect amount, or were charged again for the item after the money had been issued.

Amazon denies the allegations and has not admitted wrongdoing. The settlement still requires final approval by the federal court.

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Who can receive money from the Amazon settlement?

You might be included if you initiated a return or requested a refund for a physical product purchased on Amazon.com and received in the United States between the September 5, 2017 and February 12, 2026.

Additionally, one of these issues must have occurred:

It is not enough to have shopped on Amazon during that period. The claim must be related to a return or refund request that was not processed correctly.

Do you have to file a claim before December 1?

The settlement contemplates two groups of consumers, and this difference can determine whether you receive money or miss the opportunity to participate.

Group A: includes customers whose refunds appear in Amazon’s records as potentially pending due to processing issues or because the company could not confirm that it received the correct item. These individuals do not need to submit a form in order to receive payment. After final approval, they will be able to choose their payout method within the specified window.

Group B: brings together other consumers who may be entitled to compensation, but whose issues do not appear confirmed in the same way in Amazon’s records. If you belong to this group, you must file a valid form before December 1, 2026. You will also need to provide information and documentation about the purchases and returns involved.

The official settlement page, ReturnSettlement.com, lets you check the details and file the claim. If you received an email or postal notification, check whether it indicates you belong to Group A or B.

How much money could you receive?

The settlement contemplates a fund of $309.5 million, but it does not set a fixed payout for each consumer. The amount will depend on the transactions that meet the requirements, the group you belong to, and the costs that are deducted from the fund.

According to the terms of the settlement, 92.7% of the net money will go to Group A and 7.3% to Group B. Therefore, you should not assume you will receive a specific amount simply for having returned a product.

Nor should you expect an immediate deposit. The hearing for final approval is scheduled for March 16, 2027. Payments will not be distributed until the court approves the settlement and it becomes final.

How to avoid a scam with the supposed Amazon refund?

Do not pay anyone to file a claim and do not share passwords or bank details with people who promise to speed up the payment. Use the official settlement site directly and, if you have any doubts, contact the administrator at 1-888-553-4246.

If you belong to Group B, don’t miss December 1: filing the form within the deadline is necessary to be able to receive compensation.