If you tend to pair your coffee with something sweet, Dunkin’ has a promo that could help you spend a little less during the holiday shopping season. The chain announced the return of its Free Donut Fridays, a campaign that will allow members of its rewards program to receive a classic donut free when they purchase a beverage.

The promotion will begin this Friday, November 27, 2026, coinciding with Black Friday, and there will be two additional dates in December. However, there is an important caveat: you can’t just walk into a store and ask for a donut. You must be a member of Dunkin Rewards and make a purchase that meets the offer’s rules.

Which Fridays can you get a free donut at Dunkin’?

Dunkin’ confirmed that the promotion will run on three consecutive Fridays:

On each of those dates, members of Dunkin Rewards will receive a classic donut at no extra cost when they buy any beverage that satisfies the campaign’s conditions.

The benefit is limited to one free classic donut per member on each Friday and applies at participating locations in the United States. It does not mean you can take multiple free donuts in a single visit.

What do you need to get a free donut?

The main requirement is to belong to Dunkin Rewards, the company’s loyalty program. If you’re not registered yet, you can sign up through the Dunkin app or its website.

To take advantage of the offer, you must meet these conditions:

There are other restrictions to consider: specialty donuts and fancy varieties aren’t included. You also cannot combine this promo with other coupons or offers, and the beverage you purchase can’t be part of a Meal Deal.

Therefore, before placing your order, check that the donut and the beverage appear together in the same transaction.

Dunkin’ will also have Christmas products from the Donutcracker

The donut promo won’t be the only novelty from the chain. Dunkin’ will also launch a limited collection of items inspired by its holiday character Donutcracker.

Online sales will begin on November 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET on DunkinRunsOnMerch.com, while supplies last. The collection includes a $50 bag, a $28 cap, and an $18 acrylic ornament.

Additionally, some participating restaurants will offer Christmas-themed cups, ornaments, and mugs starting in early December, with prices ranging from $12.99 to $34.99.

If your goal is to save, the most convenient promo is the Friday one: you can score a classic donut for free, provided you’re a Rewards member and purchase a beverage. Remember the three dates so you don’t miss the opportunity.