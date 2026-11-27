If you need to visit a bank branch in the United States after Thanksgiving, there is good news: Friday, November 27, 2026, known as Black Friday, is not a federal bank holiday, so banks resume operations after closing on Thursday. However, hours can vary by institution and by branch location.

The difference matters if you need to deposit a check, withdraw cash, complete a transaction, or verify that a payment has posted to your account. Before heading out, it’s wise to check your bank’s hours for your specific branch.

Which banks will be open on Friday, November 27?

The Federal Reserve includes Thursday, November 26, Thanksgiving Day, in its 2026 holiday calendar, but does not consider the following Friday as a day off. Therefore, November 27 is a normal business day for the banking system.

The Federal Reserve’s official calendar confirms that Thanksgiving is the only closing day of that week. Additionally, Chase’s calendar lists the holiday on Thursday, but not Friday the 27th.

This means that customers of institutions such as Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and other banks can expect their branches to reopen on Friday. However, there is no universal opening or closing time for all offices.

Some branches may have different hours, especially those located inside supermarkets, shopping centers, or other venues. The recommendation is to check your bank’s branch locator or the bank’s app before you head out.

What happens to transfers and deposits during the holiday?

Being able to access your banking app on Thursday does not automatically mean all transactions will be processed that day.

During Thanksgiving, the Federal Reserve services involved in certain payments and transfers observe the holiday. As a result, a transaction that relies on those systems may be pending until processing resumes.

If you made a mobile cheque deposit or scheduled a payment on Thursday, check when it posts to your account. The date you initiate a transaction does not always match the day it is completed.

ATMs, online banking, and mobile applications remain options to check balances, withdraw cash, or perform transactions that are available digitally. However, access to a platform does not automatically mean that a transfer will settle immediately.

If you’re awaiting a direct deposit that coincides with the holiday, confirm with your employer or with the sending entity when it will be released. Not all deposits follow the same schedule.

When will banks in the United States close again?

After Thanksgiving, the next holiday listed on the Federal Reserve calendar is Christmas, Friday, December 25, 2026.

On that day, banks will again suspend regular in-branch service. By contrast, Thursday, December 24, Christmas Eve, is not listed as a Federal Reserve holiday; nonetheless, each institution may set its own special hours.

To avoid delays in payments, deposits, or year-end transactions, check your bank’s calendar in advance and don’t wait until the last moment to initiate an operation that requires processing.