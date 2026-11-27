If you’re waiting for the U.S. government to approve another stimulus check, there’s a possibility you might not be considering: the money can also come from your own state. You don’t need Washington to authorize a new national program for state authorities to establish direct payments to residents.

The difference lies in who funds the aid, which laws allow its distribution, and how much money each government has available. Therefore, even if there isn’t a new federal check approved, some states may have mechanisms to give money back or provide economic assistance.

Can a state send stimulus checks without federal authorization?

Yes. State governments have the capacity to establish programs funded with their own resources, as long as they comply with their budget laws and the relevant approval procedures.

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) explains that state legislatures are responsible for passing laws and authorizing the spending of public funds. In that process, governors also play a role, as they can introduce budget proposals and approve or veto legislative measures.

This means a state can allocate part of its revenues to a program of direct payments, as long as there is legal authorization to do so. It does not need to wait for the president to sign a new federal stimulus law.

However, this does not mean that any governor can order the distribution of money without restrictions. Each state has its own rules about budgets, expenditures, and the use of public resources.

Where does the money for state checks come from?

One possibility is that the state government collects more money than it is allowed to retain or spend. In certain circumstances, that surplus can be returned to taxpayers through refunds.

Colorado is an example of this mechanism. Its Constitution contemplates the so-called Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), which sets limits on the revenues the state government can retain and spend. When revenue exceeds the allowed limit, the surplus must be returned to taxpayers under the applicable rules.

The Colorado Department of Revenue explains that these refunds can be distributed through different mechanisms. In some years, fixed-amount checks have been issued, while other procedures take taxpayers’ income into account.

The state legislature has also created various mechanisms to return those surpluses. A report published on August 25, 2026 by staff of the Colorado Legislative Council documents 27 mechanisms established since TABOR’s approval in 1992.

Therefore, not all payments depend on a new economic crisis or a decision by the federal government.

California already showed it can create its own stimulus

Another precedent is California, which launched the Golden State Stimulus I and II programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through state laws SB 88, AB 88, and SB 139, authorities authorized payments to residents who met certain conditions. The amounts varied according to income and other requirements set by each program.

According to California’s Franchise Tax Board, both programs distributed approximately 12.9 million payments, with a combined value of $8.8 billion.

It’s important to note that these programs have ended and do not represent a new round of checks available by November 2026. Their significance is that they demonstrate a state government can establish its own payments without depending on a new federal stimulus.

Could all residents receive money?

Not necessarily. Each program sets its own eligibility requirements and may consider factors such as:

Additionally, you should distinguish between a stimulus check, a tax refund, and a budget surplus refund. While all can mean money that goes directly into your pocket, they do not necessarily originate from the same source or carry the same conditions.

What happens if Washington does not approve another check?

The federal government and the states operate with separate budgets. The federal economic impact payments issued during the pandemic were authorized by laws passed by Congress, such as the CARES Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirms that it has already issued the three federal economic impact payments. That does not prevent a state from establishing its own program with state funds.

The difference is important: states cannot freely use funds from the federal Treasury nor ignore the conditions set by Congress when they receive national resources.

Therefore, if you’re waiting for a new stimulus check, it’s not enough to just look at Washington’s announcements. You should also pay attention to your state’s budget decisions and consult its tax department to identify whether an approved program exists, what its requirements are, and when the money would be distributed.