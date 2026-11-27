Social Security payments for December 2026 will follow a special calendar for millions of beneficiaries in the United States. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will advance deposits intended for January 2027 due to the New Year’s holiday, so some individuals will receive two payments in December, though this is not extra money or a stimulus check.

The change also coincides with the rollout of a 3.6% Cost‑Of‑Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2027, which will increase retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

Who will receive two Social Security payments in December?

The most visible group will be SSI recipients, a federal program designed for adults aged 65 and older and for people who are blind or disabled with limited income and resources.

The SSA has scheduled the regular December deposit for Tuesday, December 1. However, the payment for January 2027 will arrive early on Thursday, December 31, because January 1 is a federal holiday.

Your Social Security card is valuable because it is linked to your identity and if it falls into the wrong hands you could suffer serious consequences. Crédito: Lane V. Erickson | Shutterstock

This means SSI beneficiaries will have two deposits in December: one at the start of the month and another at the end.

There is another group to keep an eye on. People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI, have a special calendar.

Your regular Social Security payment arrives on the 3rd of each month. Because January 3, 2027 falls on a Sunday and January 1 is a holiday, the January deposit will be advanced to December 31, 2026. The Social Security Administration publishes official calendars that help identify these changes.

Social Security payment calendar for December 2026

If you receive retirement, survivor benefits, or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), your usual payment date depends on the birth day of the worker whose work history earns the benefit.

These are the established dates:

If you receive benefits based on your spouse’s work history or a deceased relative’s work history, your payment date is typically determined by the worker’s record that entitles the benefit, not necessarily by your own birthday.

The second deposit does not mean extra money

Receiving two deposits in December may seem advantageous for households that rely on these benefits to cover housing, groceries, and medications. However, it’s important to understand that the December 31 payment corresponds to the January 2027 benefit.

Thus, SSI recipients should budget carefully: after the early deposit, there won’t be another regular payment from that program in January. The difference also matters for those who receive both Social Security and SSI, because they may receive both benefits on different dates.

The 3.6% COLA will also arrive with the advance payments

The December calendar aligns with the annual increase for 2027. The SSA has confirmed a COLA of 3.6%, which will start to appear in the Social Security payments due in January 2027. For SSI recipients, the increase will begin with the December 31 advance deposit.

According to the SSA’s 2027 official fact sheet, the federal maximum monthly SSI payment will rise to $1,029 for an eligible individual and to $1,544 for an eligible couple. However, these figures are federal maxima; actual benefits may be lower depending on income and other circumstances.

If you rely on these deposits, check your calendar and review the COLA notice in your my Social Security account. This will help you distinguish the December payment from the January advance and plan your expenses without counting the same benefit twice.