When a person dies in the United States, one of the family’s earliest and most concrete concerns is usually: what happens to the money they left in the bank?

The answer isn’t as simple as “the spouse keeps it” or “the bank freezes everything.” The fate of a bank account after death depends on how it was opened, who is listed as the owner, whether a beneficiary exists, and, in some cases, the laws of the state where the account holder lived.

That’s why it’s worth reviewing these details before assuming the money will automatically go to you.

If the account is joint, the money could pass to the other holder

This is one of the most common scenarios.

Many joint bank accounts have a right of survivorship (right of survivorship). If one of the holders dies, the money may pass to the surviving owner. The CFPB explains that this depends on how the account is set up and what the banking contract says.

But there is an important difference.

An account can be set up as tenants in common. In that case, the portion owned by the deceased person may pass to their heirs according to the will or state law.

Don’t assume that being a spouse, child, or sibling automatically makes you the owner of the account.

What happens to an individual bank account?

If the account was solely in the name of the deceased and there is no designation allowing funds to be transferred directly to a beneficiary, the money typically becomes part of the estate (estate).

There the probate process may come into play, through which it is determined how certain assets of a deceased person are managed and distributed.

This can make accessing the funds take longer. And here’s a common source of confusion: having a bank account does not necessarily mean you have a direct beneficiary on it.

The detail of “payable on death” can change everything

There are accounts that include a POD designation (payable on death). In simple terms, the account holder tells the bank who will receive the money when they die.

The FDIC recognizes this type of account within what are called revocable trust accounts. They can also appear with phrases such as in trust for or as trustee for.

That means that, if your name appears correctly as the POD beneficiary, the situation can be very different from that of an individual account that must go through the deceased’s estate.

Therefore, if you have a bank account and want the money to go to a particular person after your death, reviewing the beneficiary designation can be as important as having a will.

Can the bank keep the money?

No. The fact that the account holder has died does not mean the bank becomes the owner of their savings.

The money still belongs to the account holder or to those who are legally entitled to receive it. However, the bank may require documentation before allowing certain transactions. Among the documents that may be requested are the death certificate and documentation showing who is authorized to handle the estate.

Additionally, the deceased’s debts can complicate distribution. The CFPB notes that, in general, outstanding debts are paid from the estate’s assets, under applicable laws.

That does not mean you automatically have to pay a relative’s debts with your own money.

There is a detail that can affect very large accounts

If the account is FDIC-insured, the death of one of the holders can also impact deposit insurance coverage.

The FDIC provides for a six-month grace period in certain situations after the death of an account owner. During that period, coverage can be calculated as if the deceased owner were still alive.

For a family with savings beyond the usual coverage limits, this detail deserves attention. It’s not just a question of “who gets the money.” It also matters how that money remains insured after the owner’s death.

Think twice before opening a joint account

This point is particularly important if you want to help a parent, an elderly relative, or a family member manage finances.

The CFPB warns that adding someone as a joint account co-owner can give them rights to the money and, depending on the account’s terms, allow them to retain the funds after the other owner’s death.

If you simply want someone to help you pay bills or manage banking operations, there are other options, such as specific powers of attorney or convenience accounts.

Before adding someone to your account, ask exactly what rights they will have while you are alive and what will happen to the money when you die.

That small detail can prevent a fairly large family dispute.