Having money in your account and being able to access it are two things that don’t always line up. If you try to withdraw cash from an ATM, pay with your card, or transfer money and the transaction is declined, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve lost your funds. The bank may have temporarily limited access to your money, even if it still appears reflected in your balance.

And here is the detail that often causes confusion: the balance you see in the banking app does not always represent the amount you can spend immediately.

Why do you have money in your bank account but can’t withdraw it?

One of the most common causes is a held deposit. This happens, for example, after you deposit a check that hasn’t been fully processed yet.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains that banks and credit unions have rules about when funds must be made available. A cash deposit made in person, for instance, is generally available the next business day. Checks may be subject to different timelines.

If you deposited a check via an ATM, access doesn’t necessarily have to be immediate either. The CFPB notes that a check deposit made at your own bank’s ATM can take up to two business days to be available. If you used an ATM of another institution, the timeframe may be longer.

Can the bank temporarily block your money?

Yes. And this is one of the scenarios that causes the most anxiety.

A bank may temporarily restrict an account when it needs to verify your identity, review a transaction, or investigate potential fraudulent activity. The CFPB reported that consumers have had trouble accessing their funds due to frozen accounts, held deposits, and online banking blocks related to verifications or fraud suspicions.

It can also occur after a transaction that the bank’s system considers unusual. That doesn’t automatically mean you’ve committed any wrongdoing. It could be a security review.

In these cases, the bank may ask you for additional information before releasing the funds.

What other reasons might prevent you from withdrawing money?

Not every access issue means your account is frozen. There are much simpler situations that can produce the same scare.

Among the possible causes are:

A technological outage can also leave you momentarily without access. The CFPB recommends contacting the bank first and looking for alternate ways to access the money while the outage is resolved.

What should you do if you can’t withdraw money from your account?

First, don’t make multiple withdrawal attempts without knowing what’s going on. Open the app and review whether there’s any message about held funds, pending transactions, or restrictions.

Then, contact your bank directly and ask something very concrete: “What is my available balance and why can’t I withdraw those funds?”

The difference between current balance and available balance can give you the answer.

If the problem began after depositing a check, ask specifically when the hold will end. The CFPB notes that there are federal timelines for the availability of certain deposits and that some exceptions allow them to be extended.

If the bank tells you there is a restriction due to possible fraud or identity verification, ask what documentation you need to submit and how you can complete the review.

And if you suspect that someone used your card or account without authorization, act quickly. The CFPB states that, after reporting an unauthorized transaction, the bank generally has 10 business days to investigate it.

Your money hasn’t necessarily disappeared just because you can’t touch it right now. But it’s also not wise to assume the problem will fix itself. When an account is restricted, knowing exactly what is blocked and why makes the difference between waiting a few days and letting a small issue grow into a much bigger one.